Proterra Inc. [PTRA] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $12

Proterra Inc. [NASDAQ: PTRA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.05% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.75%. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Proterra Announces Extension of Redemption Date for its Warrants.

Proterra Inc (Nasdaq: PTRA) (“Proterra” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, announced that it is extending the redemption date of its public warrants (the “Public Warrants”) and private placement warrants (the “Private Placement Warrants” and, together with the Public Warrants, the “Warrants”) until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 29, 2021 (the “New Redemption Date”) to allow holders of Warrants additional time to exercise their Warrants. Although the Company met and exceeded all notice requirements under the warrant agreement and is not required to take this action, the Company expects that this will help retail investors in particular who may have been unaware of the Company’s notices related to the redemption or the terms of the warrant agreement.

The Company previously announced on September 27, 2021 that it would redeem (the “Redemption”) all of its Warrants that remained outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 27, 2021 (the “Initial Redemption Date”), for a redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant (the “Redemption Price”). The Company publicly announced the Initial Redemption Date through a press release to the newswire, on the Company’s website and in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which attached the press release and the related notice of redemption (the “Redemption Notice”).

The one-year Proterra Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.75. The average equity rating for PTRA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.51 billion, with 44.57 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, PTRA stock reached a trading volume of 3443441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Proterra Inc. [PTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTRA shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Proterra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Proterra Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Proterra Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42.

PTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Proterra Inc. [PTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.75. With this latest performance, PTRA shares gained by 10.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.28% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.84 for Proterra Inc. [PTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.02, while it was recorded at 10.12 for the last single week of trading, and 15.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Proterra Inc. Fundamentals:

Proterra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.80 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Proterra Inc. [PTRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $496 million, or 33.10% of PTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTRA stocks are: KPCB GGF ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 15,563,577, which is approximately 2.836% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,754,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.48 million in PTRA stocks shares; and WINSLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $43.47 million in PTRA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in Proterra Inc. [NASDAQ:PTRA] by around 28,913,721 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 5,336,228 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 14,146,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,396,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTRA stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,565,631 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 388,936 shares during the same period.