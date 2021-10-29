Morgan Stanley lifts Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE: TAK] jumped around 0.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.11 at the close of the session, up 2.10%. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Takeda Announces Acquisition of Own Shares.

(Pursuant to the provision of its Articles of Incorporation in accordance with Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan).

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) announced that its Board of Directors resolved to engage in the acquisition of its own shares pursuant to the provision of its Articles of Incorporation in accordance with Article 459, paragraph 1 of the Companies Act of Japan, as detailed below.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock is now -22.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TAK Stock saw the intraday high of $14.57 and lowest of $13.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.97, which means current price is +2.21% above from all time high which was touched on 03/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, TAK reached a trading volume of 4430939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAK shares is $18.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.50, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on TAK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

How has TAK stock performed recently?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, TAK shares dropped by -13.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.42 for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.88, while it was recorded at 13.98 for the last single week of trading, and 16.94 for the last 200 days.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.00 and a Gross Margin at +56.24. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.76.

Return on Total Capital for TAK is now 4.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.12. Additionally, TAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK] managed to generate an average of $7,983,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited go to 0.58%.

Insider trade positions for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TAK]

There are presently around $1,327 million, or 3.10% of TAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAK stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 15,492,997, which is approximately -17.226% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9,115,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.98 million in TAK stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $74.44 million in TAK stock with ownership of nearly -0.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [NYSE:TAK] by around 9,512,654 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 23,021,215 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 63,516,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,050,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAK stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,928,136 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 6,484,367 shares during the same period.