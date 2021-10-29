Marriott International Inc. [MAR] Stock trading around $159.97 per share: What’s Next?

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] traded at a high on 10/28/21, posting a 0.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $159.97. The company report on October 28, 2021 that The Ritz-Carlton Debuts In Mexico City, Shining A New Light On This Center Of Commerce And Culture.

With Unparalleled Service, Sweeping Views, and Culturally Immersive Programming, The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City Brings this Capital City to Life in a Distinct Way.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is excited to announce the debut of The Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City, providing discerning travelers with a new way to discover one of the world’s most dynamic destinations. Transforming the city’s skyline and sitting amongst the country’s tallest buildings, the hotel is centrally located along the iconic Paseo de Reforma and showcases uninterrupted views of the famed Chapultepec Park. Featuring the legendary service of the brand’s Ladies and Gentlemen, each detail of the hotel is thoughtfully designed to immerse guests in the city’s rich culture and offer a unique perspective on this beloved destination.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2282158 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marriott International Inc. stands at 2.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.31%.

The market cap for MAR stock reached $52.40 billion, with 327.10 million shares outstanding and 271.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, MAR reached a trading volume of 2282158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $154.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $158, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on MAR stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MAR shares from 110 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 3.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 65.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 391.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, MAR shares gained by 5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.39 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.73, while it was recorded at 157.07 for the last single week of trading, and 142.26 for the last 200 days.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.10 and a Gross Margin at +17.99. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.51.

Return on Total Capital for MAR is now 10.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,638.60. Additionally, MAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,331.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] managed to generate an average of -$2,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marriott International Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 262.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAR.

Insider trade positions for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

There are presently around $30,909 million, or 60.40% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,915,080, which is approximately 1.694% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,193,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.59 billion in MAR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.95 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly -25.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 490 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 15,378,770 shares. Additionally, 370 investors decreased positions by around 14,903,604 shares, while 235 investors held positions by with 163,141,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,424,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,241,643 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 3,287,299 shares during the same period.