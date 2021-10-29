Market cap of Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] reaches 870.28M – now what?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] loss -0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $5.22 price per share at the time. The company report on October 25, 2021 that Endeavour Silver Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study of the Terronera Project, Jalisco State.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) announces it has filed the 2021 feasibility study technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feasibility Study of the Terronera Project, Jalisco State, Mexico (“Technical Report”)”, prepared by Wood PLC and dated October 21, 2021 with an effective date of September 9, 2021. The report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and filed on SEDAR and EDGAR. The report can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website, under the Mining Assets, Development section. The results of the Technical Report were previously announced in the Company’s news release dated September 9, 2021. Additional details and charts presented in the 2021 Feasibility Study webinar presentation are available (here) or on the Company website. There have been minor cost reallocations from the information provided in the September 9, 2021 news release, with no impact on the economic metrics.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates two high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to achieve its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

Endeavour Silver Corp. represents 194.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $870.28 million with the latest information. EXK stock price has been found in the range of $5.195 to $5.358.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 2379584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. On November 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for EXK shares from 3.25 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXK in the course of the last twelve months was 50.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

Trading performance analysis for EXK stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.97. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 32.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.89 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.51, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading, and 5.39 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.37 and a Gross Margin at +11.49. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.84.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now 2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.77. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] managed to generate an average of $1,394 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endeavour Silver Corp. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXK.

An analysis of insider ownership at Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]

There are presently around $233 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 19,202,975, which is approximately 10.003% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,115,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.96 million in EXK stocks shares; and JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $20.09 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 6,919,807 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,761,287 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 35,529,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,210,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,318,466 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,332,320 shares during the same period.