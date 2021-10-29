Market cap of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] reaches 2.29B – now what?

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [NYSE: BSIG] price surged by 7.81 percent to reach at $2.09. The company report on October 28, 2021 that BrightSphere Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005584/en/.

A sum of 2604034 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 416.80K shares. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares reached a high of $29.25 and dropped to a low of $27.10 until finishing in the latest session at $28.85.

The one-year BSIG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.03. The average equity rating for BSIG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSIG shares is $29.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $21 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $16, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BSIG stock. On July 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BSIG shares from 14 to 18.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSIG in the course of the last twelve months was 42.57.

BSIG Stock Performance Analysis:

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.13. With this latest performance, BSIG shares gained by 10.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.28 for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.73, while it was recorded at 27.34 for the last single week of trading, and 23.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.79 and a Gross Margin at +96.10. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.89.

Return on Total Capital for BSIG is now 24.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 156.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.07. Additionally, BSIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] managed to generate an average of $358,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.

BSIG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. go to 24.20%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,132 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSIG stocks are: PAULSON & CO. INC. with ownership of 20,000,552, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,904,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $238.29 million in BSIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $131.25 million in BSIG stock with ownership of nearly -3.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [NYSE:BSIG] by around 6,448,342 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 6,597,816 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 66,615,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,662,046 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSIG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,878,380 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,367,888 shares during the same period.