Market cap of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY] reaches 19.82B – now what?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ALNY] price plunged by -15.18 percent to reach at -$29.02. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Period Activity.

− Achieved Third Quarter 2021 Combined Net Product Revenues of $167 Million for ONPATTRO®, GIVLAARI®, and OXLUMO® –.

− Reported Positive Topline 18-Month Results from HELIOS-A Phase 3 Study of Vutrisiran in hATTR Amyloidosis Patients with Polyneuropathy –.

A sum of 2766284 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 555.95K shares. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $172.46 and dropped to a low of $156.01 until finishing in the latest session at $162.14.

The one-year ALNY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.62. The average equity rating for ALNY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALNY shares is $194.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALNY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $45 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $162, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Neutral rating on ALNY stock. On February 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ALNY shares from 225 to 235.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 8.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.54.

ALNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.65. With this latest performance, ALNY shares dropped by -8.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.64 for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 195.08, while it was recorded at 189.86 for the last single week of trading, and 166.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY] shares currently have an operating margin of -168.09 and a Gross Margin at +84.16. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.15.

Return on Total Capital for ALNY is now -38.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.73. Additionally, ALNY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY] managed to generate an average of -$590,696 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

ALNY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -32.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 7.86%.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ALNY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,514 million, or 96.30% of ALNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALNY stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,631,729, which is approximately 0.466% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,497,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 billion in ALNY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.99 billion in ALNY stock with ownership of nearly 1.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ALNY] by around 7,215,763 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 3,860,389 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 101,466,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,542,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALNY stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,255,062 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 353,925 shares during the same period.