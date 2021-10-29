Market Analysts see Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gaining to $42. Time to buy?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] price surged by 2.47 percent to reach at $0.94. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Tapestry, Inc. to Host FY22 First Quarter Earnings Call.

On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (ET), Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s fiscal 2022 first quarter results, which will be reported via press release earlier that morning.

To listen to this Tapestry conference call, please dial 1-866-847-4217 or 1-203-518-9845 and provide the Conference ID 6831609. To listen to the audio webcast, please visit www.tapestry.com/investors. A telephone replay will be available for five business days beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on November 11th. To access the telephone replay, please call 1-800-283-4641 or 1-402-220-0851.

A sum of 3104627 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.15M shares. Tapestry Inc. shares reached a high of $39.69 and dropped to a low of $38.07 until finishing in the latest session at $39.00.

The one-year TPR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.9. The average equity rating for TPR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $53.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $50, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on TPR stock. On February 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TPR shares from 38 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

TPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.99 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.59, while it was recorded at 38.89 for the last single week of trading, and 41.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tapestry Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.06 and a Gross Margin at +70.89. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.52.

Return on Total Capital for TPR is now 16.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.56. Additionally, TPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tapestry Inc. [TPR] managed to generate an average of $50,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

TPR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tapestry Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 152.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 8.80%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,546 million, or 92.40% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 32,512,094, which is approximately -12.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,226,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in TPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $880.07 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 0.616% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 31,025,319 shares. Additionally, 282 investors decreased positions by around 33,141,197 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 186,657,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,824,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,288,619 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 10,994,565 shares during the same period.