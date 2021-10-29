Market Analysts see Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Nuvation Bio Inc. [NYSE: NUVB] closed the trading session at $9.49 on 10/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.44, while the highest price level was $9.72. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Nuvation Bio Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Ongoing enrollment in Phase 1/2 study of lead investigational compound NUV-422 for the treatment of adult patients with malignant gliomas; protocol amendment submitted to expand into additional cancers.

Strong balance sheet with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $806.6 million as of June 30, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -18.89 percent and weekly performance of 0.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 565.69K shares, NUVB reached to a volume of 2591626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUVB shares is $18.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUVB stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Nuvation Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Nuvation Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on NUVB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuvation Bio Inc. is set at 0.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.68.

NUVB stock trade performance evaluation

Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.96. With this latest performance, NUVB shares dropped by -1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.51 for Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.50, while it was recorded at 9.60 for the last single week of trading, and 10.42 for the last 200 days.

Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB] managed to generate an average of -$506,094 per employee.Nuvation Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 80.60 and a Current Ratio set at 80.60.

Nuvation Bio Inc. [NUVB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,148 million, or 68.10% of NUVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUVB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 32,647,471, which is approximately 1.124% of the company’s market cap and around 27.17% of the total institutional ownership; ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 13,711,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.63 million in NUVB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $106.53 million in NUVB stock with ownership of nearly 59.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nuvation Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Nuvation Bio Inc. [NYSE:NUVB] by around 12,056,207 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 10,075,706 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 97,407,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,539,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUVB stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,198,969 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 6,468,340 shares during the same period.