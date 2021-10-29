Market Analysts see Mind Medicine [MindMed] Inc. [MNMD] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ: MNMD] gained 10.62% on the last trading session, reaching $2.50 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2021 that MindMed Expands its Drug Development Pipeline with Launch of R(-)-MDMA Program.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED), (DE: MMQ); the “Company”), a leading biotech company developing psychedelic-inspired therapies, is pleased to announce an expansion of its pipeline with the launch of a program to develop R(-)-MDMA for the treatment of social anxiety and functioning in diagnoses that include Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). This program represents a significant expansion and diversification of MindMed’s pipeline and furthers the Company’s mission to bring innovative products to benefit patients and address unmet medical needs.

Social anxiety and impairments in social functioning are hallmarks of ASD, which occurs in approximately 2% of individuals in the US. At present, there are no approved therapies for the core symptoms of ASD and there remains a significant unmet need for novel therapies to support people with ASD. The economic cost of ASD in the US is predicted to reach $461 billion by 2025, highlighting the need and opportunity for novel interventions. Beyond ASD, approximately 12% of the US general population experience Social Anxiety Disorder at some point in their lives, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. represents 226.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $565.80 million with the latest information. MNMD stock price has been found in the range of $2.25 to $2.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, MNMD reached a trading volume of 7928044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, MNMD shares gained by 6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 212.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.78 for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [MNMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 2.39 for the last single week of trading, and 3.03 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for MNMD is now -75.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.79.

There are presently around $85 million, or 0.78% of MNMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,684,507, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.72% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 4,474,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.11 million in MNMD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $6.13 million in MNMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. [NASDAQ:MNMD] by around 36,655,422 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 76,700 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 1,006,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,738,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNMD stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,575,468 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 18,000 shares during the same period.