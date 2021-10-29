Market Analysts see Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] gaining to $3400. Time to buy?

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOGL] gained 4.96% or 138.18 points to close at $2924.35 with a heavy trading volume of 4281005 shares. The company report on October 5, 2021 that IEIC Welcomes Executives from Ford Motor Company, NVIDIA & Uber as New Board Members.

It opened the trading session at $2,788.10, the shares rose to $2,973.00 and dropped to $2,788.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOOGL points out that the company has recorded 22.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -93.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, GOOGL reached to a volume of 4281005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOGL shares is $3167.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $3100 to $3400. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3200 to $3400, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on GOOGL stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GOOGL shares from 3000 to 3500.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 62.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 196.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 34.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for GOOGL stock

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, GOOGL shares gained by 7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.25 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2,807.96, while it was recorded at 2,809.70 for the last single week of trading, and 2,412.28 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alphabet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 21.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]

There are presently around $693,426 million, or 80.50% of GOOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,768,388, which is approximately -0.073% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,243,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.2 billion in GOOGL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $38.41 billion in GOOGL stock with ownership of nearly 0.913% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,532 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOGL] by around 8,062,724 shares. Additionally, 1,452 investors decreased positions by around 7,654,091 shares, while 472 investors held positions by with 221,404,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,121,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOGL stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,914,687 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 355,940 shares during the same period.