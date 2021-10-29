Lilium N.V. [LILM] fell -33.60% so far this year. What now?

Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ: LILM] traded at a low on 10/27/21, posting a -10.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.16. The company report on October 13, 2021 that ABB and Lilium team up to revolutionize charging infrastructure for regional air travel.

ABB E-mobility to develop and supply MegaWatt fast charging infrastructure for the all-electric 7-Seater Lilium Jet.

Approximately 30 minutes to fully charge batteries.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4357057 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lilium N.V. stands at 5.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.16%.

The market cap for LILM stock reached $2.28 billion, with 47.44 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, LILM reached a trading volume of 4357057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lilium N.V. [LILM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilium N.V. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for LILM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23502.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has LILM stock performed recently?

Lilium N.V. [LILM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.23. With this latest performance, LILM shares dropped by -24.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.66% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.69 for Lilium N.V. [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.76, while it was recorded at 8.84 for the last single week of trading, and 10.48 for the last 200 days.

Lilium N.V. [LILM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lilium N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Lilium N.V. [LILM]

There are presently around $345 million, or 16.90% of LILM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LILM stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 17,705,415, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.49% of the total institutional ownership; 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,960,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.15 million in LILM stocks shares; and WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $17.25 million in LILM stock with ownership of nearly 234.976% of the company’s market capitalization.

47 institutional holders increased their position in Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ:LILM] by around 28,954,171 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 6,018,779 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 7,325,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,298,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LILM stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,185,909 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,951,418 shares during the same period.