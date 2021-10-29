Lennar Corporation [LEN] Stock trading around $99.72 per share: What’s Next?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] plunged by -$0.73 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $104.07 during the day while it closed the day at $99.72. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Lennar To Build World’s Largest Neighborhood Of 3D-Printed Homes With ICON.

Renowned Architecture Firm BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group to Codesign the Innovative Community.

Lennar, one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, and ICON, a construction technologies company pioneering large-scale 3D printing, announced a commitment to build the largest community of 3D-printed homes to date using ICON’s innovative robotics, software and advanced materials. Breaking ground in 2022, the 100-home community will be codesigned by the acclaimed architecture firm, BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group.

Lennar Corporation stock has also loss -2.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LEN stock has declined by -6.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.06% and gained 30.81% year-on date.

The market cap for LEN stock reached $30.46 billion, with 307.30 million shares outstanding and 281.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 3748213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lennar Corporation [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $120.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 22.79.

LEN stock trade performance evaluation

Lennar Corporation [LEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, LEN shares gained by 3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.69 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.17, while it was recorded at 100.48 for the last single week of trading, and 97.23 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.87 and a Gross Margin at +23.02. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.85.

Return on Total Capital for LEN is now 12.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.93. Additionally, LEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lennar Corporation [LEN] managed to generate an average of $256,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lennar Corporation [LEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 10.70%.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,663 million, or 96.00% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,934,505, which is approximately 0.752% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,526,475 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in LEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.1 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly -14.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 376 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 15,176,162 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 17,268,255 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 224,902,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 257,346,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,094,983 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 878,154 shares during the same period.