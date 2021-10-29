KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF] stock Upgrade by JMP Securities analyst, price target now $21.50

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [NYSE: KREF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.81% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.40%. The company report on October 27, 2021 that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (“KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option by KREF to purchase an additional 750,000 shares. Total estimated gross proceeds of the offering are approximately $110.0 million or $126.5 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full. The offering is expected to close on November 1, 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

KREF intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to acquire its assets in a manner consistent with its investment strategies and investment guidelines and for general corporate purposes.

Over the last 12 months, KREF stock rose by 32.41%. The one-year KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.41. The average equity rating for KREF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.24 billion, with 55.63 million shares outstanding and 40.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 370.10K shares, KREF stock reached a trading volume of 3646359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KREF shares is $22.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KREF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.50, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on KREF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for KREF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for KREF in the course of the last twelve months was 50.43.

KREF Stock Performance Analysis:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, KREF shares gained by 3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KREF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.57, while it was recorded at 22.50 for the last single week of trading, and 20.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.27 and a Gross Margin at +91.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.15.

Return on Total Capital for KREF is now 3.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 364.76. Additionally, KREF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 279.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

KREF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KREF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. go to 17.30%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [KREF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,049 million, or 86.70% of KREF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KREF stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 14,250,000, which is approximately -28.75% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,494,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.55 million in KREF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $87.67 million in KREF stock with ownership of nearly 23.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. [NYSE:KREF] by around 4,383,846 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 6,983,021 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 34,562,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,929,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KREF stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 596,220 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 898,600 shares during the same period.