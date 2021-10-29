Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] moved up 4.44: Why It’s Important

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: KNDI] gained 4.44% on the last trading session, reaching $4.47 price per share at the time. The company report on September 13, 2021 that Kandi Receives Final Payment from Fengsheng Sale.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), announced that it received the final payment from the sale of its 22% equity in Fengsheng Automotive Technologies Group Co., Ltd. back to Geely.

According to the Equity Transfer Agreement, Kandi sold back its interest for RMB 308 million (approximately $47.3 million). Kandi received 50% of the amount after the sale was approved by local Zhejiang provincial authorities and the second 50% installment within six months as stipulated in the agreement.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. represents 75.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $354.11 million with the latest information. KNDI stock price has been found in the range of $4.26 to $4.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 932.93K shares, KNDI reached a trading volume of 4371199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

Trading performance analysis for KNDI stock

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, KNDI shares gained by 4.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.76 for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.60, while it was recorded at 4.40 for the last single week of trading, and 5.89 for the last 200 days.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.45 and a Gross Margin at +17.53. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.51.

Return on Total Capital for KNDI is now -3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.03. Additionally, KNDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] managed to generate an average of -$16,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNDI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]

There are presently around $48 million, or 15.40% of KNDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNDI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 5,807,399, which is approximately -9.032% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 896,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.84 million in KNDI stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $3.56 million in KNDI stock with ownership of nearly -19.618% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:KNDI] by around 1,653,845 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 2,653,150 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 6,857,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,164,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNDI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 984,955 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 893,975 shares during the same period.