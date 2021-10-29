JP Morgan lifts British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE: BTI] slipped around -0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $35.81 at the close of the session, down -0.28%. The company report on July 22, 2021 that Vuse makes waves as the first global carbon neutral vape brand.

– Thames voyage officially marks BAT’s Vuse becoming the first global carbon neutral vape brand[1].

– Latest step in BAT’s ambitious target to be carbon neutral across its own operations by 2030.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock is now -4.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTI Stock saw the intraday high of $36.185 and lowest of $35.765 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.14, which means current price is +4.37% above from all time high which was touched on 04/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, BTI reached a trading volume of 3354232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTI shares is $50.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTI in the course of the last twelve months was 19.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has BTI stock performed recently?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.57. With this latest performance, BTI shares dropped by -2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.12 for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.45, while it was recorded at 35.98 for the last single week of trading, and 37.88 for the last 200 days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. go to 4.00%.

Insider trade positions for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]

There are presently around $4,272 million, or 5.60% of BTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTI stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 19,312,807, which is approximately -7.26% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 10,017,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.71 million in BTI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $259.69 million in BTI stock with ownership of nearly -28.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

270 institutional holders increased their position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE:BTI] by around 14,911,495 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 13,136,006 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 91,253,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,301,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTI stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 891,882 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 475,842 shares during the same period.