Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $8

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.36% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.55%. The company report on October 27, 2021 that INOVIO to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 9, 2021.

INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO) announced that third quarter 2021 financial results will be released after the market close on November 9, 2021. Following the release, INOVIO will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a general business update regarding its DNA Medicines Platform, including the company’s global Phase 3 efficacy trial (INNOVATE) involving its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800.

A live and archived version of the audio presentation will be available online at http://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. This is a listen-only event but will include a live Q&A with analysts.

Over the last 12 months, INO stock dropped by -33.24%. The one-year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.86. The average equity rating for INO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.60 billion, with 209.56 million shares outstanding and 206.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, INO stock reached a trading volume of 3962546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $13.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 246.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

INO Stock Performance Analysis:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.55. With this latest performance, INO shares gained by 0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.62 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.59, while it was recorded at 6.92 for the last single week of trading, and 8.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1760.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2245.39.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -43.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.47. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$635,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

INO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 157.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 45.80%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $501 million, or 36.00% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,171,701, which is approximately 3.749% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,948,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.34 million in INO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $60.48 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 7.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 11,553,816 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 11,280,430 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 51,010,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,844,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,515,923 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 9,593,955 shares during the same period.