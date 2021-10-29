ING Groep N.V. [ING] Is Currently 1.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] gained 1.06% or 0.16 points to close at $15.32 with a heavy trading volume of 2231934 shares. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Progress on share buyback programme.

ING announced that, in line with the launch of its €1,744 million share buyback programme announced on 1 October 2021, the company has repurchased 7,307,556 shares during the week of 18 October 2021 up to and including 22 October 2021.

It opened the trading session at $15.19, the shares rose to $15.33 and dropped to $15.135, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ING points out that the company has recorded 20.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -131.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, ING reached to a volume of 2231934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $17.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 80.74.

Trading performance analysis for ING stock

ING Groep N.V. [ING] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, ING shares gained by 4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.32 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.25, while it was recorded at 15.26 for the last single week of trading, and 12.74 for the last 200 days.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.59. ING Groep N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.80.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 336.48. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 263.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] managed to generate an average of $27,185 per employee.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to -2.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ING Groep N.V. [ING]

There are presently around $2,150 million, or 3.60% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 46,377,692, which is approximately 4.984% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,690,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.91 million in ING stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $123.03 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly 0.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ING Groep N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 12,762,550 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 6,417,705 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 122,672,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,853,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,568,792 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,547,570 shares during the same period.