InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] Stock trading around $4.06 per share: What’s Next?

InflaRx N.V. [NASDAQ: IFRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 41.96% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 46.04%. The company report on October 27, 2021 that InflaRx Announces Positive Data from Third Cohort of Phase IIa Open-Label Study with Vilobelimab in Pyoderma Gangraenosum.

6 out of 7 patients (85.7%) showed clinical remission (PGA score ≤ 1) and closure of target ulcer in the highest dose cohort.

Treatment was well tolerated; no dose-related adverse events observed.

Over the last 12 months, IFRX stock rose by 5.73%. The one-year InflaRx N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.79. The average equity rating for IFRX stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $169.02 million, with 44.19 million shares outstanding and 37.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 630.21K shares, IFRX stock reached a trading volume of 120737867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFRX shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for InflaRx N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for InflaRx N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $10, while SVB Leerink kept a Outperform rating on IFRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InflaRx N.V. is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

IFRX Stock Performance Analysis:

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.04. With this latest performance, IFRX shares gained by 57.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.64 for InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.66, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 3.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into InflaRx N.V. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for IFRX is now -35.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.72. Additionally, IFRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] managed to generate an average of -$790,621 per employee.InflaRx N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.00 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

IFRX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, InflaRx N.V. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFRX.

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32 million, or 25.70% of IFRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFRX stocks are: SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,285,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.89% of the total institutional ownership; GREAT POINT PARTNERS I LP, holding 2,200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.29 million in IFRX stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $3.04 million in IFRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InflaRx N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in InflaRx N.V. [NASDAQ:IFRX] by around 324,291 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 3,675,998 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,135,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,136,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFRX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 281,012 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,898,340 shares during the same period.