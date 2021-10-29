Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] Is Currently 0.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE: HTA] price surged by 0.48 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on October 22, 2021 that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Sets Dates to Report 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: HTA), announced that on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after the market closes, HTA will report its financial results for the three months ending September 30, 2021.

The Company plans to host a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review its financial performance and operating results for the three months ending September 30, 2021.

A sum of 2876132 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.61M shares. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares reached a high of $33.62 and dropped to a low of $33.205 until finishing in the latest session at $33.55.

The one-year HTA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.97. The average equity rating for HTA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTA shares is $32.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on HTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTA in the course of the last twelve months was 186.95.

HTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.21. With this latest performance, HTA shares gained by 10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.36 for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.13, while it was recorded at 33.23 for the last single week of trading, and 28.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Healthcare Trust of America Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.49 and a Gross Margin at +15.46. Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.16.

Return on Total Capital for HTA is now 1.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.64. Additionally, HTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] managed to generate an average of $158,012 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

HTA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -142.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTA.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,013 million, or 99.90% of HTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,306,824, which is approximately 0.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 22,089,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $737.58 million in HTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $553.64 million in HTA stock with ownership of nearly -0.208% of the company’s market capitalization.

196 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE:HTA] by around 14,824,419 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 19,134,427 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 176,061,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,020,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTA stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,040,329 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 893,669 shares during the same period.