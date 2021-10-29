Goldman slashes price target on NiSource Inc. [NI] – find out why.

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] closed the trading session at $24.84 on 10/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.77, while the highest price level was $25.04. The company report on October 21, 2021 that NIPSCO Continues Path Toward Lower-Cost, Sustainable and Reliable Energy Future.

Recent analysis points to a balanced and flexible approach to transition the generation portfolio.

Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), announced its refined plans for the future of its electric generation portfolio as part of the 2021 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) public advisory process.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.28 percent and weekly performance of -0.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, NI reached to a volume of 2927161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $28.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on NI stock. On January 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NI shares from 27 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

NI stock trade performance evaluation

NiSource Inc. [NI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.70 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.65, while it was recorded at 24.94 for the last single week of trading, and 24.43 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NiSource Inc. [NI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 3.52%.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,218 million, or 96.10% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 47,140,940, which is approximately -25.514% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,592,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in NI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.12 billion in NI stock with ownership of nearly 0.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

246 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 39,627,634 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 34,639,288 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 296,846,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 371,113,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,451,129 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,481,114 shares during the same period.