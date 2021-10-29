Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] Revenue clocked in at $965.50 million, down -42.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE: GOL] price plunged by -2.08 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on October 26, 2021 that GOL announces its 3Q21 earnings schedule.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (“GLAI”), (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil’s premier domestic airline, announces its 3Q21 earnings schedule.

3Q21 Earnings November 9, 2021 (before trading hours) The release will be available on our website www.voegol.com.br/ir.

A sum of 2275082 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.51M shares. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares reached a high of $5.87 and dropped to a low of $5.61 until finishing in the latest session at $5.65.

The one-year GOL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.62. The average equity rating for GOL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOL shares is $10.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9.10 to $8.10, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on GOL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95.

GOL Stock Performance Analysis:

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.74. With this latest performance, GOL shares dropped by -27.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.51 for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.30, while it was recorded at 5.93 for the last single week of trading, and 8.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.23 and a Gross Margin at -1.32. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.98.

Return on Total Capital for GOL is now -28.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -515.78. Additionally, GOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 556.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 137.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] managed to generate an average of -$430,832 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

GOL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. posted -1.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -164.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOL.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [GOL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $105 million, or 13.60% of GOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOL stocks are: U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC with ownership of 1,974,248, which is approximately -65.576% of the company’s market cap and around 64.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,384,154 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.99 million in GOL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.44 million in GOL stock with ownership of nearly -3.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. [NYSE:GOL] by around 4,765,272 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 6,251,626 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,182,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,199,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOL stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,588,245 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 919,460 shares during the same period.