Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] Is Currently -0.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Genesis Energy L.P. [NYSE: GEL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.62% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.26%. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Genesis Energy, L.P. Sets Date for Release of Third Quarter Results and Conference Call.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) will announce its earnings for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2021 on November 4, 2021, before the market opens.

Genesis Energy, L.P.’s Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time). This call can be accessed at www.genesisenergy.com. Choose the Investor Relations button. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event.

Over the last 12 months, GEL stock rose by 152.02%. The one-year Genesis Energy L.P. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.5. The average equity rating for GEL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.38 billion, with 122.58 million shares outstanding and 106.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 998.28K shares, GEL stock reached a trading volume of 2828347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEL shares is $12.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Genesis Energy L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Genesis Energy L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $8, while UBS kept a Buy rating on GEL stock. On February 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GEL shares from 21 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genesis Energy L.P. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEL in the course of the last twelve months was 18.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

GEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, GEL shares gained by 16.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.12 for Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.52, while it was recorded at 11.30 for the last single week of trading, and 9.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genesis Energy L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +7.27. Genesis Energy L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.84.

Return on Total Capital for GEL is now 1.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 220.40. Additionally, GEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 429.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] managed to generate an average of -$217,700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Genesis Energy L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GEL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genesis Energy L.P. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genesis Energy L.P. go to 44.10%.

Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $922 million, or 67.50% of GEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEL stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 14,627,675, which is approximately -0.213% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 14,469,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.65 million in GEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $129.01 million in GEL stock with ownership of nearly 2.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genesis Energy L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Genesis Energy L.P. [NYSE:GEL] by around 6,037,514 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 3,915,257 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 71,526,832 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,479,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEL stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,129,141 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,026,789 shares during the same period.