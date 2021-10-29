Gabelli & Co slashes price target on Oil States International Inc. [OIS] – find out why.

Oil States International Inc. [NYSE: OIS] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.415 during the day while it closed the day at $6.39. The company report on October 19, 2021 that Oil States Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

Monday, November 1, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) announced that it has scheduled its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call for Monday, November 1, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. During the call, Oil States will discuss the results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which are expected to be released on Monday, November 1, 2021, before the markets open.

Oil States International Inc. stock has also loss -5.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OIS stock has inclined by 12.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.90% and gained 27.29% year-on date.

The market cap for OIS stock reached $399.89 million, with 60.32 million shares outstanding and 59.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 750.65K shares, OIS reached a trading volume of 2066646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OIS shares is $7.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Oil States International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Oil States International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on OIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oil States International Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for OIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for OIS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Oil States International Inc. [OIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.33. With this latest performance, OIS shares dropped by -0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 153.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.26 for Oil States International Inc. [OIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.18, while it was recorded at 6.53 for the last single week of trading, and 6.54 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oil States International Inc. [OIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.81 and a Gross Margin at -3.49. Oil States International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.41.

Return on Total Capital for OIS is now -8.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oil States International Inc. [OIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.08. Additionally, OIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oil States International Inc. [OIS] managed to generate an average of -$200,335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Oil States International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oil States International Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oil States International Inc. go to -6.99%.

There are presently around $346 million, or 92.80% of OIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,513,687, which is approximately -3.297% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,180,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.44 million in OIS stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $21.77 million in OIS stock with ownership of nearly 142.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oil States International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Oil States International Inc. [NYSE:OIS] by around 7,703,427 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 5,847,897 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 42,067,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,618,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OIS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 240,599 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,472,255 shares during the same period.