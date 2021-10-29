For Yandex N.V. [YNDX], Analyst sees a rise to $111. What next?

Yandex N.V. [NASDAQ: YNDX] gained 6.52% on the last trading session, reaching $83.10 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Yandex (NASDAQ and MOEX:YNDX), one of Europe’s largest internet companies and the leading search and ride-hailing provider in Russia, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Q3 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights 1,2.

Yandex N.V. represents 356.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.83 billion with the latest information. YNDX stock price has been found in the range of $79.07 to $83.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, YNDX reached a trading volume of 2852305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yandex N.V. [YNDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YNDX shares is $87.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YNDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Yandex N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, New Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Yandex N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yandex N.V. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for YNDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.38.

Trading performance analysis for YNDX stock

Yandex N.V. [YNDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.28. With this latest performance, YNDX shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YNDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.67 for Yandex N.V. [YNDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.25, while it was recorded at 78.03 for the last single week of trading, and 69.34 for the last 200 days.

Yandex N.V. [YNDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yandex N.V. [YNDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.44 and a Gross Margin at +52.63. Yandex N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.68.

Return on Total Capital for YNDX is now 4.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yandex N.V. [YNDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.22. Additionally, YNDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yandex N.V. [YNDX] managed to generate an average of $29,720 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Yandex N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Yandex N.V. [YNDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yandex N.V. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YNDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yandex N.V. go to 37.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yandex N.V. [YNDX]

There are presently around $19,047 million, or 84.50% of YNDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YNDX stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 29,626,332, which is approximately 0.51% of the company’s market cap and around 3.03% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 20,842,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in YNDX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $930.01 million in YNDX stock with ownership of nearly -17.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yandex N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Yandex N.V. [NASDAQ:YNDX] by around 23,244,133 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 16,652,944 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 204,269,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,166,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YNDX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,403,164 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,496,115 shares during the same period.