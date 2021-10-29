For Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS], Analyst sees a rise to $98. What next?

Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ: SGMS] traded at a low on 10/28/21, posting a -7.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $82.00. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Scientific Games Announces Sale of Lottery Business to Brookfield Business Partners for $6.05 Billion.

Accelerates Company’s Strategic Vision and Singular Focus to be the Leading Cross-platform Global Game Company.

Major Milestone to Streamline Organization and Unlock Shareholder Value.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2534691 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Scientific Games Corporation stands at 5.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.46%.

The market cap for SGMS stock reached $7.77 billion, with 96.00 million shares outstanding and 90.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 980.52K shares, SGMS reached a trading volume of 2534691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMS shares is $80.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Scientific Games Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Scientific Games Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on SGMS stock. On May 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SGMS shares from 22 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scientific Games Corporation is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGMS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has SGMS stock performed recently?

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, SGMS shares dropped by -2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.85 for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.28, while it was recorded at 86.54 for the last single week of trading, and 62.13 for the last 200 days.

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.01 and a Gross Margin at +38.84. Scientific Games Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.89.

Return on Total Capital for SGMS is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.60. Additionally, SGMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 117.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] managed to generate an average of -$63,222 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Scientific Games Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Scientific Games Corporation posted -1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -59.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGMS.

Insider trade positions for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]

There are presently around $7,633 million, or 90.30% of SGMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMS stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 9,264,733, which is approximately -1.243% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 9,095,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $810.25 million in SGMS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $738.61 million in SGMS stock with ownership of nearly 14.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Scientific Games Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ:SGMS] by around 13,060,322 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 9,842,615 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 62,789,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,691,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMS stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,823,727 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,431,664 shares during the same period.