For Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO], Analyst sees a rise to $12. What next?

Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE: EGO] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.88 during the day while it closed the day at $9.63. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Eldorado Gold Reports Q3 2021 Financial and Operational Results.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) reports the Company’s financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2021.

Quarterly production exceeds expectations; increasing full year 2021 annual guidance: Gold production totalled 125,459 ounces in Q3 2021, a decrease of 8% from Q3 2020 production of 136,922 ounces driven by a planned shift to lower-grade ore at Kisladag. Gold production in the quarter increased 8% over Q2 2021. As a result of strong production in the first nine months of 2021, primarily due to operational improvements at Kisladag, Eldorado is increasing its 2021 annual production guidance by approximately 6% to 460,000-480,000 ounces of gold.

Eldorado Gold Corporation stock has also gained 0.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EGO stock has inclined by 3.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.43% and lost -27.43% year-on date.

The market cap for EGO stock reached $1.75 billion, with 181.60 million shares outstanding and 159.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, EGO reached a trading volume of 2616838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Eldorado Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Eldorado Gold Corporation stock. On January 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EGO shares from 9 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eldorado Gold Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

EGO stock trade performance evaluation

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, EGO shares gained by 28.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.49 for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.63, while it was recorded at 9.79 for the last single week of trading, and 10.32 for the last 200 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.75 and a Gross Margin at +29.63. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.16.

Return on Total Capital for EGO is now 6.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.58. Additionally, EGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.84.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Eldorado Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eldorado Gold Corporation posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eldorado Gold Corporation go to -3.01%.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,057 million, or 75.80% of EGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGO stocks are: HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD with ownership of 22,306,025, which is approximately 15.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 18,514,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.1 million in EGO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $102.85 million in EGO stock with ownership of nearly -29.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eldorado Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE:EGO] by around 12,825,591 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 11,180,424 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 82,899,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,905,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,288,100 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,493,135 shares during the same period.