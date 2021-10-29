For BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC], Analyst sees a rise to $75. What next?

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BIGC] gained 1.04% or 0.48 points to close at $46.46 with a heavy trading volume of 2236217 shares. The company report on October 21, 2021 that BigCommerce Launches Ads and Listings on Google, Giving Merchants a One-Stop Shop to List and Sync Products for Free.

Merchants can now automatically upload and sync products in their BigCommerce store to the Google Merchant Center, further reaching and attracting new online shoppers.

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, announced the launch of Ads and Listings on Google, a new native app that enables small to medium-sized BigCommerce merchants in the U.S. to connect their store to the Google Merchant Center and add products for free. Merchants can also take advantage of Google Ads campaigns to reach more customers and uncover performance insights and trends, ensuring a consistent brand experience.

It opened the trading session at $45.56, the shares rose to $47.38 and dropped to $45.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BIGC points out that the company has recorded -22.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, BIGC reached to a volume of 2236217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIGC shares is $74.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $55 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on BIGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

Trading performance analysis for BIGC stock

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.52. With this latest performance, BIGC shares dropped by -11.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.59 for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.28, while it was recorded at 48.49 for the last single week of trading, and 60.23 for the last 200 days.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.40 and a Gross Margin at +76.21. BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.65.

Return on Total Capital for BIGC is now -29.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.31. Additionally, BIGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] managed to generate an average of -$46,199 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIGC.

An analysis of insider ownership at BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]

There are presently around $2,222 million, or 76.00% of BIGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIGC stocks are: GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,602,763, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,063,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $232.84 million in BIGC stocks shares; and MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, currently with $216.11 million in BIGC stock with ownership of nearly 20.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BIGC] by around 13,934,115 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 8,157,413 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 26,229,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,321,046 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIGC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,719,250 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 6,494,452 shares during the same period.