Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] Stock trading around $32.90 per share: What’s Next?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] closed the trading session at $32.90 on 10/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.16, while the highest price level was $33.06. The company report on October 18, 2021 that Elanco Animal Health Selected for 2021 FORTUNE’s Change the World List.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) announces its inclusion in FORTUNE’s 2021 Change the World list, which recognizes companies that have made an important social or environmental impact through their profit-making strategy and operations.

This year’s publication honored Elanco’s shared value initiative “East Africa Growth Accelerator (EAGA)” and ranked Elanco 19th on the list of 53 companies that do well by doing good.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.27 percent and weekly performance of -2.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, ELAN reached to a volume of 3747349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $34.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

ELAN stock trade performance evaluation

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, ELAN shares gained by 1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.67 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.79, while it was recorded at 33.51 for the last single week of trading, and 32.54 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.09. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.11.

Return on Total Capital for ELAN is now -0.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.51. Additionally, ELAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] managed to generate an average of -$59,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 11.00%.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,252 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 46,779,726, which is approximately 11.984% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,519,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in ELAN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.03 billion in ELAN stock with ownership of nearly -2.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN] by around 58,646,760 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 40,583,905 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 388,684,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 487,915,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELAN stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,844,780 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 6,663,244 shares during the same period.