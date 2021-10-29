Dominion Energy Inc. [D] moved up 0.46: Why It’s Important

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $76.54 during the day while it closed the day at $76.34. The company report on October 18, 2021 that Dominion Energy Virginia, State Corporation Commission Staff, Office of Attorney General, and Other Parties File Comprehensive Rate Settlement Agreement That Provides Significant Customer Benefits.

– Proposed agreement in 4-year rate case balances stakeholder interests and provides customers with continued reliable, affordable, and increasingly clean energy.

– If approved, significant customer benefits include one-time refunds, rate reduction and application of available revenue to offset offshore wind and grid transformation investments.

Dominion Energy Inc. stock has also loss -1.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, D stock has inclined by 1.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.46% and gained 1.52% year-on date.

The market cap for D stock reached $61.72 billion, with 806.60 million shares outstanding and 806.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, D reached a trading volume of 2444436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $83.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $88 to $92. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on D stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

D stock trade performance evaluation

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.08 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.73, while it was recorded at 76.54 for the last single week of trading, and 75.39 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.51 and a Gross Margin at +61.03. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.44.

Return on Total Capital for D is now 6.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.03. Additionally, D Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] managed to generate an average of $85,376 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dominion Energy Inc. [D] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dominion Energy Inc. posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 6.67%.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41,032 million, or 68.00% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,274,386, which is approximately 2.18% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,051,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.11 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.09 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 0.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 646 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 27,933,707 shares. Additionally, 627 investors decreased positions by around 25,286,128 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 486,742,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 539,961,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,984,391 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 2,651,127 shares during the same period.