Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] gain 55.23% so far this year. What now?

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] closed the trading session at $87.80 on 10/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $85.1501, while the highest price level was $89.82. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Digital Turbine to Host Virtual Analyst Day on November 11, 2021.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), a global mobile platform company, announced it will host a Virtual Analyst Day on Thursday, November 11, via live video stream. Senior members of Digital Turbine’s management team will deliver a series of presentations detailing the Company’s vision, market opportunities, growth strategies, product innovation, and financial objectives. The presentation program will also feature product demonstrations showcasing the Company’s various new product initiatives, as well as an informative discussion panel involving our partners and customers.

The Digital Turbine Analyst Day presentations will begin at noon ET and the event is expected to conclude by approximately 2:30pm ET. To participate in the live virtual event, interested parties should click here to register. For those unable to attend the live stream event, a replay of the presentations and the Analyst Day presentation slides will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.digitalturbine.com/news-events/events.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 55.23 percent and weekly performance of -2.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 39.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, APPS reached to a volume of 3044383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $102.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $80 to $90, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on APPS stock. On February 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for APPS shares from 75 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 557.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, APPS shares gained by 28.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 192.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.36 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.76, while it was recorded at 85.19 for the last single week of trading, and 70.69 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.88 and a Gross Margin at +40.76. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.50.

Return on Total Capital for APPS is now 45.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.06. Additionally, APPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] managed to generate an average of $196,014 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Digital Turbine Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 50.00%.

There are presently around $4,319 million, or 65.80% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,999,289, which is approximately 1.355% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,633,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $471.48 million in APPS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $466.04 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly -39.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Turbine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 6,811,017 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 9,396,211 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 35,388,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,595,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,816,496 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,188,358 shares during the same period.