Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $14

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] price plunged by -15.05 percent to reach at -$1.52. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Diebold Nixdorf Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) reports its 2021 third quarter financial results. The earnings press release and a presentation used to accompany the webcast are accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf’s website, located at the following link: http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings.

As previously announced, Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company’s financial performance during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. Both the presentation and access to the call are available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. A replay of the call will also be made available on the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf’s website for three months following the event.

A sum of 3759345 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 525.90K shares. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares reached a high of $9.27 and dropped to a low of $8.42 until finishing in the latest session at $8.58.

The one-year DBD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.26. The average equity rating for DBD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBD shares is $17.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $16, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on DBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBD in the course of the last twelve months was 38.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

DBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.44. With this latest performance, DBD shares dropped by -17.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.58 for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.35, while it was recorded at 10.25 for the last single week of trading, and 12.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.16 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.90.

Return on Total Capital for DBD is now 7.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.35. Additionally, DBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 149.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] managed to generate an average of -$12,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DBD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated go to 3.00%.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $662 million, or 85.20% of DBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,568,354, which is approximately -2.811% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,638,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.14 million in DBD stocks shares; and BEACH POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $49.86 million in DBD stock with ownership of nearly 0.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE:DBD] by around 5,639,687 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 3,213,825 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 56,692,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,545,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBD stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,061,939 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 880,738 shares during the same period.