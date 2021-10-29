Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] Is Currently -1.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [NYSE: BVN] loss -1.43% or -0.12 points to close at $8.28 with a heavy trading volume of 2814188 shares. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Buenaventura Announces Third Quarter and Nine-month 2021 Results.

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, announced results for the third quarter (3Q21) and nine-month period (9M21) ended September 30, 2021. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).

Third Quarter and Nine-month 2021 Highlights:.

It opened the trading session at $8.32, the shares rose to $8.42 and dropped to $7.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BVN points out that the company has recorded -14.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, BVN reached to a volume of 2814188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BVN shares is $11.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for BVN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for BVN stock

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.69. With this latest performance, BVN shares gained by 22.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.21 for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.49, while it was recorded at 8.59 for the last single week of trading, and 9.42 for the last 200 days.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.39 and a Gross Margin at +1.69. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.66.

Return on Total Capital for BVN is now -2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.58. Additionally, BVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.28.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. go to 18.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [BVN]

There are presently around $1,148 million, or 68.90% of BVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BVN stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 25,827,685, which is approximately 9.788% of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 18,293,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.66 million in BVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $106.25 million in BVN stock with ownership of nearly 3.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. [NYSE:BVN] by around 10,863,684 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 8,487,790 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 117,341,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,693,011 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BVN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,045,409 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,567,336 shares during the same period.