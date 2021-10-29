CohBar Inc. [CWBR] is -58.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CohBar Inc. [NASDAQ: CWBR] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.5972 during the day while it closed the day at $0.56. The company report on October 28, 2021 that CohBar Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants.

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 20,833,334 shares of the Company’s common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase 20,833,334 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $0.72 per share and accompanying warrant. Each warrant will have an exercise price of $0.72 per share and be exercisable for 5 years from the closing date of the offering. The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are expected to be approximately $15.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about November 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, is acting as co-manager.

CohBar Inc. stock has also loss -40.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CWBR stock has declined by -50.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.25% and lost -58.25% year-on date.

The market cap for CWBR stock reached $37.61 million, with 61.86 million shares outstanding and 50.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, CWBR reached a trading volume of 19750360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CohBar Inc. [CWBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWBR shares is $6.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for CohBar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CohBar Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

CWBR stock trade performance evaluation

CohBar Inc. [CWBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.39. With this latest performance, CWBR shares dropped by -42.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.87 for CohBar Inc. [CWBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0669, while it was recorded at 0.8339 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3163 for the last 200 days.

CohBar Inc. [CWBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CWBR is now -86.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -107.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CohBar Inc. [CWBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.78. Additionally, CWBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CohBar Inc. [CWBR] managed to generate an average of -$1,355,413 per employee.CohBar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CohBar Inc. [CWBR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CohBar Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWBR.

CohBar Inc. [CWBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 10.30% of CWBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,015,632, which is approximately 48.577% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 359,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in CWBR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.31 million in CWBR stock with ownership of nearly -75.965% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CohBar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in CohBar Inc. [NASDAQ:CWBR] by around 1,269,180 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,677,632 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 688,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,258,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWBR stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 592,636 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 986,554 shares during the same period.