Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] fell -48.91% so far this year. What now?

Brightcove Inc. [NASDAQ: BCOV] loss -20.74% or -2.46 points to close at $9.40 with a heavy trading volume of 2444719 shares. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Brightcove Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021.

Brightcove Inc. (Nasdaq: BCOV), the global leader in video for business, announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“Brightcove made progress across a number of our strategic priorities during the third quarter, in particular on product innovation and retention,” said Jeff Ray, Brightcove’s Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to enhance the value proposition of the Brightcove platform and enable our customers to improve their business performance with video every day.”.

It opened the trading session at $9.20, the shares rose to $9.77 and dropped to $9.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BCOV points out that the company has recorded -35.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 12.64% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 274.34K shares, BCOV reached to a volume of 2444719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCOV shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCOV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Brightcove Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Brightcove Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $16, while Colliers Securities kept a Buy rating on BCOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brightcove Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for BCOV in the course of the last twelve months was 18.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for BCOV stock

Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.27. With this latest performance, BCOV shares dropped by -19.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.62 for Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.68, while it was recorded at 11.49 for the last single week of trading, and 15.50 for the last 200 days.

Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.64 and a Gross Margin at +60.50. Brightcove Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.95.

Return on Total Capital for BCOV is now 3.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.37. Additionally, BCOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brightcove Inc. [BCOV] managed to generate an average of -$9,331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Brightcove Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brightcove Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 650.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brightcove Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brightcove Inc. [BCOV]

There are presently around $406 million, or 87.60% of BCOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCOV stocks are: TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 4,100,715, which is approximately 42.34% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; TENZING GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.44 million in BCOV stocks shares; and EDENBROOK CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $46.49 million in BCOV stock with ownership of nearly 22.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brightcove Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Brightcove Inc. [NASDAQ:BCOV] by around 4,553,968 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 5,071,139 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 24,608,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,234,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCOV stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 429,360 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,901,464 shares during the same period.