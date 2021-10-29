BofA Securities slashes price target on Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] – find out why.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [NYSE: ADS] closed the trading session at $86.39 on 10/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $86.29, while the highest price level was $91.34. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Talking Cybersecurity with Kristin Lowery, Chief Information Security Officer.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Alliance Data.

This October, we’re recognizing National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and putting a spotlight on all we do to safeguard our information here at Alliance Data. Protecting our business and its assets and adhering to prudent risk management protocols are core components of Alliance Data’s commitments as a responsible, sustainable organization. Hear from our Chief Information Security Officer, Kristin Lowery, about the proactive strategies we are taking to protect our associates, brand partners, and customers to ensure long-term sustainability, for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.59 percent and weekly performance of -10.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.93 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 672.00K shares, ADS reached to a volume of 2306130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADS shares is $125.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Alliance Data Systems Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $126, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on ADS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alliance Data Systems Corporation is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 61.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

ADS stock trade performance evaluation

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.33. With this latest performance, ADS shares dropped by -15.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.21 for Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.07, while it was recorded at 92.89 for the last single week of trading, and 101.00 for the last 200 days.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.72 and a Gross Margin at +51.06. Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.52.

Return on Total Capital for ADS is now 4.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,222.94. Additionally, ADS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 662.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] managed to generate an average of $36,875 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alliance Data Systems Corporation posted 3.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 53.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alliance Data Systems Corporation go to 5.17%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,245 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,523,427, which is approximately -13.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,442,546 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $393.17 million in ADS stocks shares; and PALESTRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $298.1 million in ADS stock with ownership of nearly 95.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alliance Data Systems Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Alliance Data Systems Corporation [NYSE:ADS] by around 7,070,534 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 8,101,978 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 32,789,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,962,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADS stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 553,062 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,431,774 shares during the same period.