BofA Securities lifts MPLX LP [MPLX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] slipped around -0.38 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $30.50 at the close of the session, down -1.23%. The company report on September 22, 2021 that MPLX LP to Report Third-Quarter Financial Results November 2, 2021.

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), a master limited partnership sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC), will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. EDT to discuss 2021 third-quarter financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPLX’s website at www.mplx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPLX’s website for two weeks. Financial information, including this earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.mplx.com.

MPLX LP stock is now 40.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MPLX Stock saw the intraday high of $31.09 and lowest of $30.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.53, which means current price is +40.81% above from all time high which was touched on 10/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, MPLX reached a trading volume of 2605687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MPLX LP [MPLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLX shares is $33.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for MPLX LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for MPLX LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on MPLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MPLX LP is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has MPLX stock performed recently?

MPLX LP [MPLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, MPLX shares gained by 6.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.30 for MPLX LP [MPLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.16, while it was recorded at 30.80 for the last single week of trading, and 27.56 for the last 200 days.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MPLX LP [MPLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.48 and a Gross Margin at +45.40. MPLX LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.47.

Return on Total Capital for MPLX is now 9.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MPLX LP [MPLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.49. Additionally, MPLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MPLX LP [MPLX] managed to generate an average of -$126,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.MPLX LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for MPLX LP [MPLX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MPLX LP posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX LP go to 9.94%.

Insider trade positions for MPLX LP [MPLX]

There are presently around $8,542 million, or 27.20% of MPLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLX stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 67,736,346, which is approximately 0.381% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 21,373,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $660.01 million in MPLX stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $618.4 million in MPLX stock with ownership of nearly 0.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MPLX LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX] by around 11,606,040 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 20,439,051 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 244,583,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,628,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,791,118 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,747,040 shares during the same period.