Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] Revenue clocked in at $0.50 million, down -44.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BXRX] closed the trading session at $0.56 on 10/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.5504, while the highest price level was $0.64. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Baudax Bio to Present at the NobleCon Pain Management Investor Forum.

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings, announced that management will give a corporate presentation followed by a question and answer session at the NobleCon Pain Management Investor Forum being held virtually on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

The presentation will be made available to registered attendees (cost free) for on-demand listening beginning Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed on the “Events” page within the investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors. The recording will be archived as part of its C-Suite Series at https://www.channelchek.com/c-suite.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.12 percent and weekly performance of 2.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, BXRX reached to a volume of 6004121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXRX shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Baudax Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baudax Bio Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 100.12.

BXRX stock trade performance evaluation

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, BXRX shares dropped by -4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.98 for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5930, while it was recorded at 0.5467 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9416 for the last 200 days.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -11319.88 and a Gross Margin at -769.37. Baudax Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15436.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,335,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Baudax Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 11.40% of BXRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,727,800, which is approximately -4.127% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,310,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.74 million in BXRX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.3 million in BXRX stock with ownership of nearly 30.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baudax Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BXRX] by around 1,184,606 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,148,650 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,010,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,343,532 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXRX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 597,589 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 836,390 shares during the same period.