AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] Stock trading around $62.19 per share: What’s Next?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] gained 0.68% or 0.42 points to close at $62.19 with a heavy trading volume of 2522748 shares. The company report on October 25, 2021 that IMFINZI Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improved Overall Survival in 1st-Line Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer in TOPAZ-1 Phase III Trial at Interim Analysis.

First immunotherapy combination to demonstrate superior clinical outcomes over standard of care in a global, randomized trial in this setting.

Positive high-level results from the TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial showed IMFINZI® (durvalumab), in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit versus chemotherapy alone as a 1st-line treatment for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC).

It opened the trading session at $62.03, the shares rose to $62.86 and dropped to $61.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AZN points out that the company has recorded 17.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -33.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.82M shares, AZN reached to a volume of 2522748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $69.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 112.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for AZN stock

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.58. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.45 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.20, while it was recorded at 61.96 for the last single week of trading, and 55.28 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.98 and a Gross Margin at +74.01. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.58.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 14.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.46. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $32,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AstraZeneca PLC posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 20.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]

There are presently around $54,021 million, or 15.20% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 69,492,589, which is approximately 16.344% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 48,714,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.01 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $3.01 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -2.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 505 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 121,200,011 shares. Additionally, 570 investors decreased positions by around 83,623,698 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 669,732,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 874,555,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,807,786 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 26,350,898 shares during the same period.