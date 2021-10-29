Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] Revenue clocked in at $74.92 billion, up 28.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] price surged by 0.48 percent to reach at $0.31. The company report on October 26, 2021 that ADM Reports Third Quarter Earnings per Share of $0.93, $0.97 on an Adjusted Basis.

Q3 net earnings of $526 million; adjusted net earnings of $548 million.

Segment operating profit of $1.0B.

A sum of 2986726 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.37M shares. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares reached a high of $65.15 and dropped to a low of $64.08 until finishing in the latest session at $64.84.

The one-year ADM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.53. The average equity rating for ADM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $67.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $70, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on ADM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69.

ADM Stock Performance Analysis:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.05. With this latest performance, ADM shares gained by 6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.21 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.69, while it was recorded at 65.52 for the last single week of trading, and 60.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.65 and a Gross Margin at +7.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.75.

Return on Total Capital for ADM is now 7.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.27. Additionally, ADM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] managed to generate an average of $45,334 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ADM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to 9.95%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28,465 million, or 80.20% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,735,084, which is approximately 1.033% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 51,214,613 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.3 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.52 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly 3.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 441 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 25,063,539 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 20,420,103 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 395,633,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 441,117,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,079,390 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,952,918 shares during the same period.