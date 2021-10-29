AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] Is Currently -1.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE: AU] traded at a low on 10/28/21, posting a -1.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.01. The company report on September 14, 2021 that CORVUS GOLD INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Corvus Gold Inc. – KOR.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Corvus Gold Inc. (NasdaqCM: KOR) to AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Corvus will receive only C$4.10 in cash for each share of Corvus that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3701230 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AngloGold Ashanti Limited stands at 2.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.76%.

The market cap for AU stock reached $7.79 billion, with 419.14 million shares outstanding and 412.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, AU reached a trading volume of 3701230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AU shares is $21.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AngloGold Ashanti Limited is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for AU in the course of the last twelve months was 16.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has AU stock performed recently?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, AU shares gained by 25.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.55 for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.86, while it was recorded at 19.39 for the last single week of trading, and 20.19 for the last 200 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.25 and a Gross Margin at +36.14. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.37.

Return on Total Capital for AU is now 31.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.40. Additionally, AU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited go to 34.89%.

Insider trade positions for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]

There are presently around $2,346 million, or 32.00% of AU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AU stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,128,588, which is approximately 3.028% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,009,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $212.7 million in AU stocks shares; and AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $141.13 million in AU stock with ownership of nearly 31.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE:AU] by around 13,962,284 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 16,761,312 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 90,711,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,434,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AU stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,627,333 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,267,263 shares during the same period.