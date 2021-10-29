American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] Revenue clocked in at $1.24 billion, up 35.60% YTD: What’s Next?

American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE: AMH] surged by $0.88 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $40.685 during the day while it closed the day at $40.68. The company report on October 6, 2021 that American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dates of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 4, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review third quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question and answer period.

Live conference call.

American Homes 4 Rent stock has also gained 2.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMH stock has declined by -3.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.83% and gained 35.60% year-on date.

The market cap for AMH stock reached $12.87 billion, with 319.75 million shares outstanding and 276.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, AMH reached a trading volume of 2514081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMH shares is $45.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for American Homes 4 Rent shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2021, representing the official price target for American Homes 4 Rent stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Homes 4 Rent is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMH in the course of the last twelve months was 31.40.

AMH stock trade performance evaluation

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.81. With this latest performance, AMH shares gained by 4.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.03 for American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.03, while it was recorded at 40.34 for the last single week of trading, and 37.03 for the last 200 days.

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.45 and a Gross Margin at +15.58. American Homes 4 Rent’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.57.

Return on Total Capital for AMH is now 0.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.00. Additionally, AMH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] managed to generate an average of $78,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Homes 4 Rent posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Homes 4 Rent go to 28.50%.

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,890 million, or 93.70% of AMH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,573,801, which is approximately 1.851% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 22,327,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $888.65 million in AMH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $843.44 million in AMH stock with ownership of nearly -0.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Homes 4 Rent stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE:AMH] by around 23,404,221 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 17,711,799 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 232,508,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,624,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMH stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,798,505 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 738,164 shares during the same period.