American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] is 1.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.14% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.71%. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Agreement to Acquire Kentucky Power Company and Concurrent Bought Deal Common Equity Financing.

Strategic acquisition of a fully regulated electric utility reinforces AQN’s leadership in the energy transition.

Over the last 12 months, AEP stock dropped by -8.89%. The one-year American Electric Power Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.07. The average equity rating for AEP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $41.98 billion, with 499.92 million shares outstanding and 499.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, AEP stock reached a trading volume of 3754190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $96.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on AEP stock. On January 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AEP shares from 90 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 26.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

AEP Stock Performance Analysis:

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, AEP shares gained by 3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.09 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.86, while it was recorded at 84.83 for the last single week of trading, and 84.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Electric Power Company Inc. Fundamentals:

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

AEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 6.03%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,502 million, or 74.80% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,511,648, which is approximately 0.948% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,981,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.06 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly 0.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

591 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 28,022,183 shares. Additionally, 443 investors decreased positions by around 23,669,182 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 321,994,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 373,686,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,962,152 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 1,272,326 shares during the same period.