Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock Reiterated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $4200

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] surged by $54.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3,479.00 during the day while it closed the day at $3446.57. The company report on October 28, 2021 that AWS Announces General Availability of Babelfish for Amazon Aurora PostgreSQL.

New Amazon Aurora capability gives customers the ability to run applications written for Microsoft SQL Server directly on Amazon Aurora with little to no code changes.

New open-source Babelfish for PostgreSQL makes it easier for more organizations to run Microsoft SQL Server on PostgreSQL under the permissive Apache 2.0 and PostgreSQL licenses.

Amazon.com Inc. stock has also gained 0.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMZN stock has inclined by 3.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.60% and gained 5.82% year-on date.

The market cap for AMZN stock reached $1797.52 billion, with 505.00 million shares outstanding and 437.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 5398241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $4140.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $4400 to $4300. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4150, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMZN stock. On September 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 4300 to 4100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 64.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 172.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 254.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AMZN stock trade performance evaluation

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.82 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,368.67, while it was recorded at 3,374.21 for the last single week of trading, and 3,324.72 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +39.57. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 13.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.60. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of $16,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amazon.com Inc. posted 12.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 7.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 37.13%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,011,871 million, or 59.80% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,727,219, which is approximately 0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,547,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.46 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $54.87 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 2.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 2,174 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 13,036,903 shares. Additionally, 1,214 investors decreased positions by around 7,401,163 shares, while 434 investors held positions by with 277,829,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,267,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,073,123 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 724,617 shares during the same period.