Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] Stock trading around $16.74 per share: What’s Next?

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE: ATI] price surged by 12.05 percent to reach at $1.8. The company report on October 28, 2021 that ATI Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Return to profitability fueled by aerospace market recovery and business transformation.

– Sales of $726 million increased 18% over second quarter 2021.

A sum of 5207649 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.41M shares. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares reached a high of $17.24 and dropped to a low of $15.69 until finishing in the latest session at $16.74.

The one-year ATI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.36. The average equity rating for ATI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATI shares is $25.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $15 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $25, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on ATI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63.

ATI Stock Performance Analysis:

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, ATI shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.78 for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.06, while it was recorded at 15.59 for the last single week of trading, and 20.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.20 and a Gross Margin at +9.94. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.73.

Return on Total Capital for ATI is now 3.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 319.29. Additionally, ATI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 312.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] managed to generate an average of -$241,938 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

ATI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated go to -4.50%.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [ATI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,977 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,522,059, which is approximately -1.897% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,723,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.03 million in ATI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $161.0 million in ATI stock with ownership of nearly 7.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated [NYSE:ATI] by around 13,212,069 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 11,273,025 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 107,870,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,355,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATI stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,732,020 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,670,644 shares during the same period.