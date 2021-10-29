Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] Stock trading around $7.79 per share: What’s Next?

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.87%. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Manitou Gold Intersects 19.7 g/t Au in New Discovery at the Bald Eagle Gold Zone on its Goudreau Project, Wawa, Ontario.

Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX-V: MTU) (the “Company” or “Manitou”) is pleased to announce high grade assay results from two diamond drill holes at the recently discovered Bald Eagle gold zone (“BEGZ”) at its 100% owned Goudreau project in northern Ontario.

Highlights:.

Over the last 12 months, AGI stock dropped by -4.06%. The one-year Alamos Gold Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.68. The average equity rating for AGI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.81 billion, with 392.76 million shares outstanding and 391.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, AGI stock reached a trading volume of 6921343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $8.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Alamos Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

AGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, AGI shares gained by 11.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.72 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.64, while it was recorded at 8.07 for the last single week of trading, and 8.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alamos Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.95 and a Gross Margin at +35.13. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.28.

Return on Total Capital for AGI is now 8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.02. Additionally, AGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] managed to generate an average of $132,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

AGI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alamos Gold Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGI.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,794 million, or 69.05% of AGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 43,234,015, which is approximately 3.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,060,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.86 million in AGI stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $88.64 million in AGI stock with ownership of nearly 5.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alamos Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE:AGI] by around 15,671,871 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 13,236,124 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 187,777,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,685,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,628,825 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,090,137 shares during the same period.