AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] moved down -4.10: Why It’s Important

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ: AGRI] price plunged by -4.10 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on October 27, 2021 that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Binding LOI to Acquire a Leading European Agriculture/Horticulture and AgTech Consulting Firm, with Global Operations and 2020 Annual Revenues of US$26 million and EBITDA of US$3 million (IFRS Based).

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an IP-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire a leading AgTech European consultancy focused on driving agricultural optimization, innovation, solutions and operational expertise in the agriculture and horticulture and Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) sectors.

With global operations and over 200 employees, this AgTech consultancy achieved 2020 annual consulting audited revenues of over US$26 million and EBITDA of US$3 million (IFRS based), and it expects to end the year 2021 with revenues of US$28 million (as estimated by the target’s management and subject to due diligence) (1).

A sum of 9091365 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.76M shares. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares reached a high of $3.36 and dropped to a low of $2.6466 until finishing in the latest session at $3.04.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is set at 0.54

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.33.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.01 for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.26, while it was recorded at 2.53 for the last single week of trading.

Return on Total Capital for AGRI is now -151.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.24. Additionally, AGRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.93.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

1 institutional holders increased their position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ:AGRI] by around 36,480 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,480 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.