agilon health inc. [AGL] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $35

agilon health inc. [NYSE: AGL] gained 1.34% or 0.32 points to close at $24.17 with a heavy trading volume of 2927638 shares. The company report on October 28, 2021 that agilon health Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Revenue growth of 47%, driven by 43% growth in Medicare Advantage membership.

Total membership growth of 83%, including Medicare Advantage and Direct Contracting.

It opened the trading session at $23.96, the shares rose to $24.57 and dropped to $23.445, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGL points out that the company has recorded -23.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, AGL reached to a volume of 2927638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about agilon health inc. [AGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $39.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for agilon health inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for agilon health inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on AGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for agilon health inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75.

Trading performance analysis for AGL stock

agilon health inc. [AGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, AGL shares dropped by -7.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.34% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.55 for agilon health inc. [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.04, while it was recorded at 23.80 for the last single week of trading.

agilon health inc. [AGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and agilon health inc. [AGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.65 and a Gross Margin at +6.62. agilon health inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, agilon health inc. [AGL] managed to generate an average of -$114,507 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.87.agilon health inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at agilon health inc. [AGL]

There are presently around $7,882 million, or 78.40% of AGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 224,718,177, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 28,479,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $679.24 million in AGL stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $358.22 million in AGL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in agilon health inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in agilon health inc. [NYSE:AGL] by around 329,357,697 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,112,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 330,470,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGL stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 329,357,581 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.