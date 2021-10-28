ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] Stock trading around $1.48 per share: What’s Next?

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: ZIOP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.73% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.94%. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Ziopharm Oncology Announces Strategic Reduction in Workforce and Extension in Cash Runway.

• Over 50% reduction in personnel.

• Cost reductions expected to extend the cash runway into the first half of 2023.

Over the last 12 months, ZIOP stock dropped by -34.80%. The one-year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.82. The average equity rating for ZIOP stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $331.12 million, with 214.43 million shares outstanding and 194.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, ZIOP stock reached a trading volume of 3663551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIOP shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

ZIOP Stock Performance Analysis:

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.94. With this latest performance, ZIOP shares dropped by -30.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.35 for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7642, while it was recorded at 1.5880 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9634 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $167 million, or 54.50% of ZIOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIOP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,392,190, which is approximately -12.234% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,777,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.35 million in ZIOP stocks shares; and MSD PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $22.42 million in ZIOP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIOP] by around 4,864,743 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 9,264,926 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 98,701,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,831,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIOP stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,910,045 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,459,548 shares during the same period.