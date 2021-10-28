Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] is -4.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.69% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.32%. The company report on October 27, 2021 that Xcel Energy and Lightsource bp Progress Colorado’s Clean Energy Future With Second Large-scale Solar Project.

298MW Sun Mountain is Lightsource bp’s second solar project in Pueblo, CO in partnership with Xcel Energy, bringing Lightsource bp’s statewide contracted solar assets to nearly 600MW.

The new project raises Lightsource bp’s investment in Colorado’s clean power infrastructure to more than $500 million dollars.

Over the last 12 months, XEL stock dropped by -12.36%. The one-year Xcel Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.7. The average equity rating for XEL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.16 billion, with 539.00 million shares outstanding and 537.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, XEL stock reached a trading volume of 3519502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $71.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $73 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $76, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on XEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

XEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, XEL shares gained by 3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.14 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.77, while it was recorded at 64.74 for the last single week of trading, and 66.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xcel Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

XEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.70%.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,094 million, or 78.40% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,291,359, which is approximately 11.704% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,065,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.05 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.66 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly 11.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

384 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 23,345,824 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 16,663,568 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 371,631,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,641,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,680,601 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,391,676 shares during the same period.