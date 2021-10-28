Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] Revenue clocked in at $2.90 million, down -66.58% YTD: What’s Next?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] price surged by 2.32 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on October 26, 2021 that Workhorse Group Sets Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call for Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last mile delivery sector, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 9 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and the company’s plans and outlook. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Workhorse management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

A sum of 12968684 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.68M shares. Workhorse Group Inc. shares reached a high of $7.215 and dropped to a low of $6.47 until finishing in the latest session at $6.61.

The one-year WKHS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.52. The average equity rating for WKHS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $10.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on WKHS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 300.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57.

WKHS Stock Performance Analysis:

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, WKHS shares dropped by -20.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.96 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.93, while it was recorded at 6.53 for the last single week of trading, and 14.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Workhorse Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2942.95 and a Gross Margin at -838.38. Workhorse Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5010.81.

Return on Total Capital for WKHS is now -13.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.38. Additionally, WKHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] managed to generate an average of $536,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.60 and a Current Ratio set at 24.50.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $314 million, or 39.70% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,681,728, which is approximately 16.503% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,514,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.45 million in WKHS stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $22.92 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly 76.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workhorse Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 12,572,382 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 13,044,052 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 21,945,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,561,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,248,408 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 7,821,734 shares during the same period.